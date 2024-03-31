Disgraced MMA coach James Krause proudly declares that he is $5 million in debt:

Disgraced MMA coach James Krause reemerged online this week, proudly declaring that he is $5 million in debt.

In 2022, Krause was banned from the UFC after an investigation was launched following a massive shift in betting lines just before his fighter Darrick Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via a 70-second TKO at UFC Vegas 64. Minner was promptly released and the promotion made it clear that any fighter who continues to associate themselves with Krause would no longer be permitted to compete under the UFC banner.

UFC flyweight standout and notable Krause fighter Jeff Molina was also suspended in December 2022 after the Nevada State Athletic Commission uncovered evidence suggesting that he was involved with the alleged gaming scheme in a “substantial way.”

Krause, Minner, and Molina remain indefinitely suspended by the NSAC as an investigation into the betting scandal continues.

James Krause promotes his real estate career in latest post

Following his suspension and a split with his Glory MMA and Fitness gym in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Krause has shifted his focus from combat sports to real estate. In a recent post on social media, the embattled ex-coach is offering his expertise to those hoping to follow in his footsteps and find a career in property management.

“I’m in over 5 million dollars of debt and don’t lose a second of sleep over it,” Krause wrote on Facebook before attempting to promote his real estate coaching group.

No timeline has been given for when the NSAC may conclude its investigation, but the problems for Krause and his co-conspirators will likely be far from over once a decision is rendered as they could potentially face financial or criminal penalties as a result of the scandal.

Before being banned by the UFC, James Krause went 28-8 as a professional fighter. He retired from competing in 2020 to pursue a career as a coach. Along the way, he worked with a slew of UFC prospects and contenders — most notably former flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno.

‘The Assassin Baby’ cut ties with Krause shortly after the UFC banned the former fighter.