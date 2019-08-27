Dillon Danis Wants To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov Teammate Islam Makhachev

Spread the word!













Bellator’s Dillon Danis has asked for a fight against a UFC fighter once again. This time, he has called for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate in Islam Makhachev.

Of course, Makhachev was a part of the UFC 229 brawl that involved Danis in the corner of Conor McGregor. The two camps have had a rivalry since Nurmagomedov and the Irishman fought, and now Danis took to social media to ask to fight Makhachev.

one day this fight needs to happen 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/NhYKvibBLN — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 26, 2019

Immediately, Makhachev and many AKA teammates responded to Danis.

Learn to fight first you bum https://t.co/pbnDLS76XE August 26, 2019

Then, Deron Winn, who trains at AKA, gave his thoughts on the fight, where he warned Danis it would be a bad idea.

I promise more than anything the last thing you wanna do is fight Islam lol stick to the Wendy’s workers bellator feeds you https://t.co/dAaP6Jq5qy — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) August 26, 2019

Danis who is 2-0, last fought back at Bellator 222 in June where he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round. Before that, he submitted Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in his pro-MMA debut in the first round.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is set to fight Davi Ramos at UFC 242. Before that, he last fought in April where he beat Arman Tsarukyan by decision. The Russian is 6-1 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Nik Lentz, Gleison Tibau, and Kajan Johnson.

It seems unlikely this fight will ever happen given the fact they are in two different promotions.

Who do you think would win the fight between Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev if it does happen one day?