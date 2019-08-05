Dillon Danis Hits Out At Jon Jones Again Online

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis has become a heel of mixed martial arts (MMA) and he has embraced every second of it.

Following UFC Newark, where Colby Covington beat Robbie Lawler by decision, Jon Jones took to Twitter to say the following.

Robbie just let the whole world down 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2019

“Robbie just the let the whole world down,” he wrote.

Immediately, Danis took to social media to reply to “Bones,” and like usual, took a dig at the light heavyweight champion.

something you should know a lot about 🤔 https://t.co/U34LxG7WOg — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 3, 2019

“something you should know a lot about,” Danis replied.

Of course, Jon Jones has had a ton of legal issues which has resulted in him not being able to fight and being pulled from fights at the last second. Along with the picogram, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) issues.

Nonetheless, Danis continues to play the heel role and plays it well. Although he is just 2-0 as a pro, with both wins coming by submission, he gets on the nerves of many fighters. The Bellator fighter last fought back Bellator 222 where he submitted max Humphrey in the first round by armbar. The SBG Ireland-product is also the jiu-jitsu coach of Conor McGregor.

Jones, meanwhile, last fought back at UFC 239 where he beat Thiago Santos by split-decision. Before then, he beat Anthony Smith by decision at UFC 235, and at UFC 232 he TKO’d Alexander Gustafsson. The Gustafsson fight marked his return to the Octagon where he has been active ever since, and says he would like to fight again in November or December.

What do you make of Dillon Danis’ comments about Jon Jones?