Dillon Danis Releases First Statement On UFC 229 Brawl Accusations

A ton of speculation has spilled out into the aftermath of last weekend’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) controversial main event at UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Much of that centers around Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov infamously leaped into the crowd to assault Danis. The decision turned the post-fight scene into an all-out melee as a result. Three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates entered the Octagon and got into a physical altercation with the recovering McGregor.

Punishments are coming soon for both temporarily suspended fighters from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). His $2,000,000 purse was withheld.

But as far as Danis is concerned, he wants to set the record straight. McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh recently revealed what Danis said to start the brawl, and it wasn’t much. Danis is still receiving backlash, however. They claim he denigrated Khabib’s Muslim faith.

Danis recently released his first statement on the UFC 229 fight via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani denying said claims and looking forward to the NSAC hearing: