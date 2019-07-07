Dillon Danis Mocks, Then Offers Support To Ben Askren Following UFC 239 Knockout

Spread the word!













Bellator’s Dillon Danis was certainly going to react to Ben Askren’s knockout defeat to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 on Saturday night.

Askren suffered the first defeat of his career when he was knocked out by a flying knee just five seconds into the welterweight contest. The knockout went viral with loads of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters and personalities reacting to it. One of them was Danis, who has regularly gone back-and-forth with Askren on social media and even teased the idea of a cross-promotional fight.

First, he mocked “Funky” and the fact that he was no longer undefeated:

“Welp not everyone can be undefeated undisputed,” Danis tweeted.

However, a couple of hours later, he changed his tune and offered a more supportive message to Askren:

“Respect to ben askren talked a big game and put it [on] the line a true warrior he will be back with a bang!”

Danis was not the only one who reacted. Check out how MMA fighters and personalities reacted to what was arguably the greatest knockout of all time.

What do you make of Danis’ reaction to Askren’s knockout defeat?