Dana White Reacts To Jon Jones Battery Charges

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has once again found himself in headlines for the wrong reasons. The light heavyweight champion has been accused of groping a cocktail waitress at a strip club in New Mexico.

“Bones” has been charged with battery as a result. Recently, UFC President Dana White offered his thoughts on the situation during a media scrum yesterday (Wed. July 25, 2019). White said Jones’ out-of-competition antics don’t faze him anymore, and every time Jones fights, he wonders if it’s his last (via MMA Junkie):

“It doesn’t faze me anymore,” White said. “Every time we do a fight with Jon, I’m wondering if it’s going to be his last. It has nothing to do with money. It’s what’s going to happen outside the octagon.”

Jones has been charged after an alleged incident at a strip club in New Mexico this past April involving a cocktail waitress. The initial report suggests Jones “slapped her inappropriately” and “pulled her down to his lap and kissed her neck.” Jones also allegedly put the waitress in a chokehold and lifted her up off the ground.

The accuser also says Jones “slapped her p***y.” Despite his actions outside of the Octagon, Jones is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters of all time. However, it’s his decisions away from the game that hinders his potential:

“If you look at the lifestyle he’s lived the last seven, eight years of his life, and what he comes in the octagon and does,” White said. “He just fought Thiago (Santos), who’s a (expletive) animal, and wants everything Jones has, stood in there – I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of more damage to one knee in my life.

“(Santos) fought and was still kicking with the leg, and Jon Jones beat him. It’s unbelievable how good Jon Jones really is. It’s the minute he steps out of the octagon, you never know what’s going to happen. He’s in trouble right now.”

What do you think about White’s comments on Jones’ battery charge?