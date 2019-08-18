Dillon Danis Gives Props To Nate Diaz For ‘Masterful’ UFC 241 Performance

Spread the word!













Despite their past beef, Bellator prospect Dillon Danis could only give props to Nate Diaz for his showing at UFC 241 last night.

Diaz put in a dominant performance on his way to a clear unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis. Outperforming Pettis in the striking as well as grappling, Diaz notably won the fight 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards. It was all the more impressive considering it was his first outing in nearly three years when he last lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor.

Because of his rivalry with McGregor, Diaz naturally had some back-and-forth trash talk with the Irishman’s friend and training partner Danis. But even considering all that, the Bellator star could only applaud the Stockton native’s performance.

“I know I have had my beef with Nate Diaz but you gotta give respect where it’s due that was a masterful performance,” Danis tweeted.

It’s a welcome change from Danis, but not one that fans can expect to see more regularly. After all, the 25-year-old has made it a habit of going after the well-known UFC stars on social media.

Regardless, were you as impressed with Diaz’s performance as Danis was? And do you think Danis will go back to trash talking Diaz eventually?