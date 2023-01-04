Dillon Danis drops out of KSI boxing match: “He’s underprepared. He has no coach.”

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled boxing match with UK YouTuber KSI.

The two men were set to face off on January 14th at the Wembley Arena in London. Mams Taylor, the manager of KSI, has released a statement in which he revealed Dillon Danis stepped away from the fight due to being underprepared. Taylor stated the following in a video posted to Misfits Boxing’s Twitter and YouTube:

“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight… The real reason is, from what they’ve said to me, is that he’s underprepared. He has no coach. He might be struggling with weight, even though there’s no rehydration. He has not been able to find a team that’s going to support him. To bring him into the fight, and obviously, he’s got some other issues.

“It’s very sad and unfortunate because he didn’t have the respect- he didn’t reciprocate the respect that we’ve given him, and no word from him. He’s clearly embarrassed that he’s in this position and, look, who knows what he’s going to come out with and say. But I’m disappointed because I never thought that someone who cares about his reputation as much as he does or what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something despite many people saying the opposite, that he’s not going to show up to the fight, and they were right. They were right.”

“I got a phone call saying Danis is pulling out of the fight.”@MamsTaylor explains that Dillon Danis has decided he will no longer fight @KSI. A new opponent will be announced in due course.



For more, click here 👉 https://t.co/FRkzkfyIIp@MF_DAZNXSeries | @SauerlandBros pic.twitter.com/Wx3PYV7GVC — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) January 4, 2023

KSI has since taken to Twitter himself, stating that he will still fight on January 14th. This is not the first time the YouTuber has taken on a short-notice fight after an opponent has fallen out. A fellow YouTuber named Alex Wasabi had been scheduled to fight KSI in 2022, but after he dropped out on short notice, KSI would face off against two low-level opponents on the same night instead.

The show must go on. I’m still fighting January 14th — ksi (@KSI) January 4, 2023

