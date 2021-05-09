Dillon Danis continues to talk trash UFC fighters.
The latest target for the Bellator target is UFC lightweight contender Al Iaquinta who Danis claims to have seen last night only to run away when he came across him.
“lucky you ran away last night @ALIAQUINTA i was about to retire your ass right on that street.”
Of course, anyone even remotely interested in mixed martial arts should know this is a common practice for Danis who has become known for trash talking fighters he will more than likely never face.
His issue with Iaquinta, however, stems from mocking tweets from the latter following the conclusion of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match.
That said, it is highly unlikely Danis would have done anything to Iaquinta even if they were to get in close contact with each other. But again, we all know that Danis has to keep himself in the headlines in some form.