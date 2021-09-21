The always-polarizing MMA fighter Dillon Danis‘ recent run-in with the law ended up with him getting charged for disorderly conduct after a bar incident in New Jersey.

The 28-year-old Bellator middleweight allegedly created a disturbance at a bar in Seaside Heights, N.J. before being taken out in handcuffs by local authorities. Danis’ actions haven’t been detailed or publicized but he also attempted to resist arrest before officers were able to restrain him.

A spokesman for Bellator told MMA Junkie that they were aware of Danis’ legal situation and “in the process of gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Just 24 hours after the incident, Danis posted an ominous tweet saying “you need people like me.”

Danis is due back in court next month and faces a potential sentence of up to six months in jail, fines, and probation as a result of the charge.

Danis has been inactive from competition over the past few years due to injury and hasn’t competed since his win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. Despite his lack of activity, Danis has remained in the spotlight and is known as one of the most controversial online presences in the sport.

Danis has recently picked fights with a variety of people in combat sports. He’s constantly called for a boxing fight with the controversial YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, along with a series of harassing messages aimed at UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland.

Danis is anticipating a return to the Bellator cage sometime next year but this latest legal situation could postpone that from happening. Bellator president Scott Coker has been relatively vague when asked about Danis’ return to the sport and hasn’t provided specifics on any fight negotiations.

The next few weeks could answer the question of how long Danis could be sidelined from the sport.

What is your reaction to Dillon Danis’ latest antic?