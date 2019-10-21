Dillon Danis Calls Michael Bisping’s Criticism Of Free Jiu-Jitsu Lessons ‘Embarrassing’

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis did not appreciate Michael Bisping’s criticism of him offering to help a bullied youth learn jiu-jitsu.

Danis recently made headlines when he offered to cover jiu-jitsu lessons for a bullied teenager. The Bellator star posted his DMs with the youth on Twitter and later posted a picture of him wearing a gi.

While Danis understands some of the criticism in that he made his gesture public, he ultimately feels it would be better in the long-run by letting the world know. But as for helping the kid learn jiu-jitsu, he wasn’t a fan of one bit of criticism.

Danis claims Bisping mocked the fact that he offered to help him train jiu-jitsu rather than another martial art. But for the SBG fighter, martial arts is more than just defending oneself:

“I don’t know if you listened to Michael Bisping’s podcast, but he kept on making fun of me saying that the kid needs jiujitsu, that jiujitsu wouldn’t help him in a fight,” Danis said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday.

“Michael Bisping’s a world champion, a martial artist his whole life. He should understand that martial arts isn’t all about defending yourself. It’s about building confidence, discipline. It has so much more than using it in a street fight.

“I thought someone like him would understand that. It was actually pretty embarrassing to see him talk about martial arts like that. … I felt like that rubbed me the wrong way especially coming from someone like him [where] martial arts made him a world champion and done so much great for his life. Martial arts isn’t just about fighting. It’s about discipline, confidence, respect. It builds you into someone that nothing else can.”

Do you agree with Danis? Or do you feel Bisping is right? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!