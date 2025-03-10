Dillon Danis Blames Logan Paul for Derailing His UFC Dreams: ‘That’s How Much He Hates Me’

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul is the one responsible for keeping him out of the UFC.

While his October 2023 clash against Paul was nothing more than a six-round circus, there was no denying that much of the hype preceding the fight was due to Danis’ non-stop trolling of the WWE Superstar and his then-fiancée Nina Agdal. Danis single-handedly sold the fight by being a complete piece of sh*t for months. In turn, Danis felt that he would get a flood of offers from the UFC and other combat sports organizations.

However, that was not the case.

Nobody was eager to get into the Dillon Danis business after his lackluster “fight” with Paul, most likely because the former Conor McGregor coach went a little too far with his trash-talk, prompting Agdal to file a lawsuit against him ahead of the Paul fight.

Dillon Danis claims Paul Kept him from working with WWE

Danis’ poor performance certainly didn’t help his case either, but if you ask him, the lack of interest is all because of one man on a power trip.

“He hates me now,” Danis said while discussing Logan Paul during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “And he’s in the background with the UFC, I’m pretty sure, he’s the one talking to the UFC,” Danis said of Paul. “He won’t let me go to WWE events, WWE wanted to do stuff with me, and he [shut it down]. He hates me so much that he’s trying to get me out of everything; that’s how much he hates me. “I don’t know if he’s talking to them directly, but he’s definitely in their ear and PRIME…maybe he can say ‘If you sign that kid, I’m pulling PRIME.”

Paul is the co-founder of Prime Hydration LLC, the company behind the popular Prime energy drink that you’ve probably seen tirelessly promoted at both UFC and WWE events.

It’s certainly not unreasonable to think that Paul would threaten to pull the Prime sponsorship from both organizations should either one of them get into business with Danis, but in reality, neither the WWE nor the UFC probably had any real interest in Danis to begin with considering the amount of drama he tends to instigate.