Dominance MMA founder Ali Abdelaziz engaged in a heated back-and-forth war of words with Dillon Danis on social media.

Abdelaziz and Danis have never been friendly with one another, much of that stemming from their rivalry-by association as Danis was Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach while Abdelaziz managed the Irishman’s greatest rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Recently, Danis took a shot at another of Abdelaziz’s clients, Islam Makhachev which sparked a fiery exchange between the two on Twitter.

It all started when Makhachev innocently asked why he was missing his blue checkmark, a symbol long associated with verified accounts on the social media platform. Seeing an opportunity to strike, Danis delivered a snarky response to the reigning UFC lightweight world champion. “You need to get your blue belt before you get the blue tick you bum,” Danis quipped.

you need to get your blue belt before you get the blue tick you bum https://t.co/nq7W25rJIU — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 7, 2023

Hours later, Ali Abdelaziz snapped back. “Stop talking trash to the champion your bum,” he responded.

Stop talking trash to the champion your bum https://t.co/dmLwWHJmF3 pic.twitter.com/jvLgWDQMkw — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 7, 2023

Dillon Danis Makes Things Personal With Ali Abdelaziz

Things escalated from there as Danis returned fire asking Ali Abdelaziz, “How’s Noah?” For those that do not know, Noah is the son of Ali Abdelaziz. Many fight fans were unaware that Abdelaziz had a kid until Conor McGregor mentioned him during a UFC 229 pre-fight press event.

“Noah is actually a big guy now he can slap you too, you are an embarrassment,” Abdelaziz tweeted in response.

It was then that Danis took things a step further, alleging that Abdelaziz had abandoned his son at a young age after becoming an informant. “How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist,” Danis replied.

How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist. https://t.co/bwAdy8GFJA — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 7, 2023

Dillon Danis has made a career out of running his mouth on social media in recent years. The 2-0 fighter showed a lot of promise in his first two appearances with Bellator MMA, but it has been four years since he last competed. During that time, Danis has attempted to stay relevant in the world of combat sports by calling out practically every fighter under the sun and issuing outlandish challenges that he knows will never come to fruition.