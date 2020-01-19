Donald Cerrone Reacts To 40-Second TKO Loss To Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. January 18, 2020) Conor McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

While a lot of people picked McGregor to win, nobody could’ve predicted how dominant his victory would be. McGregor came right out the gate and unloaded his left hand, which Cerrone ducked, but ran right into McGregor’s knee. After that, Cerrone clinched up with McGregor, who proceeded to nail “Cowboy” with several shoulder shots, one of them busting open his nose.

After they separated from the clinch, Cerrone had a head-kick blocked, before eating one from McGregor that dropped him to the canvas. McGregor swarmed on top for some nasty ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to step in and call the action off after only just 40 seconds. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cerrone noted he and his team had a great game plan for McGregor, but never got to even start it. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Oh man, he got me with his elbows right away and distorted the s*it out of me and then head-kicked me. What a great game plan he had, man it was awesome,” Cerrone said.

Rogan then asked Cerrone how much damage the shoulder shots did, to which Cerrone admitted they threw him completely off guard.

“100 percent, I’d never seen anything like that,” Cerrone said. “They threw me way off-guard, he busted my nose, it started bleeding, then he stepped back and head-kicked me. I was like, ‘Oh man, this is happening this fast? I got my ass whipped early.’

“I love this sport, I’m a keep fighting. I don’t care, it’s just what I love, man. I got my family right here, I’m okay. Thank you everyone for supporting me over the years, I love it, I don’t know what else to say.”

What do you think of Cerrone’s reaction to his quick loss to McGregor?