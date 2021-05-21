Former UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has reportedly parted ways with Joshua Fabia, who was his partner for everything related to his fight career for almost two years.

This was first reported by MMA Fighting on Thursday after reaching out to Sanchez for comment. He is expected to make a formal announcement on the split sometime in the next week.

This comes after controversy surrounding the polarizing UFC main-stay and Fabia, who has yet to comment on the reported end to the working relationship. Sanchez was granted his release from the UFC just months ago in the midst of a toxic relationship between the promotion and Fabia.

Sanchez was originally scheduled to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26, before the fight was canceled and the UFC had to play musical chairs with possible opponents for Cerrone. He remains a free agent and has re-iterated his desires to continue fighting for another promotion; including for ONE Championship and BKFC.

Sanchez’s run with Fabia includes fighter meeting confrontations with UFC broadcast team members, back-and-forths in the media with UFC president Dana White, and unusual training regimens in which Fabia appears to hit Sanchez with strikes while the former The Ultimate Fighter winner is hanging upside down.

Fabia began calling the shots for Sanchez following his knockout win over Mickey Gall at UFC 235. In recent weeks, Fabia shared a private phone call with UFC executives Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell discussing Sanchez’s overall well-being following questionable behavior.