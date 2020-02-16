Conor McGregor Reacts To Diego Sanchez DQ Win At UFC Rio Rancho

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor made it known that he was watching UFC Rio Rancho.

In what was a strange fight throughout, Diego Sanchez was able to get the disqualification victory over Michel Pereira in their UFC Rio Rancho welterweight bout after getting illegally kneed to the head in the third round.

Although some observers felt Sanchez could have continued, “The Nightmare” — who was likely going to lose the fight — decided he couldn’t continue after claiming he couldn’t see properly.

Shortly afterwards, McGregor jokingly tweeted about a potential fight with Sanchez.

Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 16, 2020

Funnily enough, the pair actually have history from back in the day when they were calling each other out on social media for a fight.

But if there’s one telling thing, it’s that the Irishman really is a hardcore fan given that he was watching UFC Rio Rancho.

What do you make of McGregor’s response?