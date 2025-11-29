Diego Lopes Hits Back at “Whining” Contenders

After the UFC booked Diego Lopes’ upcoming bout, Lopes has been facing backlash from the MMA community and fighters. Now, the Brazilian has urged other contenders to stop complaining.

The 30-year-old, who is now the number two-ranked featherweight contender, faced Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant 145-pound strap earlier this year at UFC 314 and lost by decision. After that loss, Lopes returned to winning ways by knocking out Jean Silva in September.

The MMA community had assumed that the number four-ranked 145-pounder Lerone Murphy, who knocked out Aaron Pico earlier this year at UFC 319, would be fighting champion Volkanovski next, or it would be the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

However, Dana White surprised everyone with the UFC 325 headliner, in which Volkanovski and Lopes run it back.

Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, and many others were not pleased with Lopes getting another title shot. Even Volkanovski seemed surprised. Lopes, on the other hand, after noting all the backlash he has been facing, wrote on X:

“My face when I saw everyone crying 🤣🤣 Sitting around, he won’t give you a title fight. Get to work and stop whining on social media.”

Check out Diego Lopes’ comments below:

https://twitter.com/Diegolopesmma/status/1994497653821116695

Diego Lopes Changes Tune on Title-Shot Deserving Fighter

Two months before, during a sit-down with Ariel Helwani, Diego Lopes was asked who he thinks should deserve a crack at the featherweight gold next. Lopes named Lerone Murphy as the most deserving contender. He also stated that once he gets past Jean Silva, he wants to fight for the belt again. But if UFC asks him to fight another contender before a second title shot, he would also do that.

“I think Lerone Murphy [should fight next for the belt]. He did a great job in his last fight. I think he deserves to fight for the title, but I feel bad for Movsar, bro.”

Check out Diego Lopes’ comments below: