Alexander Volkanovski’s Coach Let Down By Diego Lopes Rematch: “Movsar and Murphy are more deserving”

Many were taken aback by the next test that Alexander Volkanovski will contend with in the UFC’s octagon, including the featherweight champion’s coach. During an interview with Submission Radio, Joe Lopez touched on his feelings related to his charge running it back in a sequel clash with Diego Lopes.

When reacting to the news of the Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 featherweight title clash set for UFC 325 in January, Lopez said,

“It was a bit of a shock like to anybody, because no disrespect to Diego – I think he’s a great fighter – but we just beat him. On paper, Movsar and Murphy are probably more deserving of that title shot, but we don’t call the shots. That’s up to the UFC and they’ve given us Diego. That’s the card they’ve given us and that’s the one we’ve got to play.” “The fans are not happy. A couple of the boys have been telling me about the comments and they’re not very favorable. No disrespect to Diego, but when your last fight, you beat him, and it wasn’t like it was a close fight – it was very one‑sided – you do wonder why not give Murphy or Movsar a go. That’s my opinion anyway.”

Alexander Volkanovski agrees with his coach’s sentiment

Alexander Volkanovski is also in line with Joe Lopez regarding running it back with the man he claimed the belt from to begin his new reign earlier this year.

The multi-time kingpin of 145 pounds addressed this in a video posted to his YouTube channel, with a clip taken and utilized by X account @ChampRDS, Volkanovski stated,