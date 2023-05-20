Diego Ferreira scored an absolutely brutal one-hitter quitter against Michael Johnson at UFC Vegas 73 on Saturday night.

Ferreira was desperate to get back into the win column after coming up short in his last three contests. With his back against the wall, ‘CFD’ delivered in the second round of his main card opener, landing a vicious looping right hook that caught Johnson on the button, instantly separating his soul from his body. Ferrerira followed his opponent to the canvas, landing another blow for good measure, but it was quite unnecessary and Ferreira apologized profusely for doing so once the referee stepped in and called for the stoppage.

With the victory, Diego Ferreira improved to 9-5 inside the Octagon and 18-5 overall while Michael Johnson dropped to 13-15 under the UFC banner, 21-19 overall. ‘The Menace’ has now alternated wins and losses in his last four appearances.

Official Result: Diego Ferreira def. Michael Johnson via knockout (right hook) at 1:50 of Round 2

Check Out Highlights From Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson at UFC Vegas 73 Below:

