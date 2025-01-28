Did Luke Rockhold Date Demi Lovato? Former UFC Champ Reveals All

Luke Rockhold has confirmed the brief romance he shared with pop star Demi Lovato in 2016. It had been heavily rumored for years that the musician and UFC champion had been an item, but now we get clarity on their situation.

Did Luke Rockhold Date Demi Lovato?

“We got tattoos,” Luke Rockhold explained about dating Demi Lovato, “We were cool for the summer. We hung out for summer,” he shared with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, acknowledging the spontaneous nature of their relationship. In a recent interview, the former UFC Middleweight Champion reflected on their time together, describing it as a fun, carefree summer fling.

The two first met at an MMA gym in Los Angeles and made their public debut as a couple at UFC 205 in November 2016. Their relationship, though short-lived, was marked by a memorable gesture, matching smiley-face tattoos on their little fingers. The tattoos, which they got early in their romance.

Luke Rockhold is a retired MMA fighter known for his striking and grappling skills and remains a prominent figure in combat sports. His achievements include being the Strikeforce Middleweight Champion and UFC Middleweight Champion after defeating Chris Weidman in 2015. Outside of MMA, Rockhold has also ventured into modeling for major brands like Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato is an accomplished singer and actress, who gained fame early in life through roles in Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance. She later found success in music with hits like “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Lovato is also an advocate for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite the end of their brief relationship in 2016, both Rockhold and Lovato have expressed positive feelings about their time together, with Rockhold fondly remembering the experience as a carefree chapter of his life.