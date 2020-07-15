Devonte Smith’s Sister Shot Dead Outside Columbus Nightclub

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Dariene Smith, the younger sister of UFC lightweight Devonte Smith was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Columbus, Ohio in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a report from 10WBNS the 23-year-old was leaving the club as a fight broke out. Shots were fired. Smith and an unidentified man were caught in the crossfire. Dariene was transported to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Dairene leaves two children aged 6 and 2. A GoFundMe page was launched on Tuesday to help raise funds to pay for her funeral and provide for her children.

As of right now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A third victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

UFC fighter, Devonte Smith took to social media to post an emotional reaction to his sisters tragic passing, he wrote.

“Everyday I will have to wake up and accept that your gone. So many emotions and thoughts right now that I can’t tell what’s normal or illogical thinking. Idk what to think or how to feel. My little sister man, shot and killed…mine. so much rage and anger but idk where to place it. Seeing you lay there hoping you wake up but you never did really did something to my heart and soul. I Cried so much I got a headache and kept crying. You will forever be my little sister. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. One of the worst days of my life. Ima miss you so much, words can’t truly describe how I’m feeling in my heart.”

“I’m so happy I used to force my hugs on you❤️❤️❤️ I Dont know what else to say other than I’m hurt I’m so hurt. If you could donate to our gofundme page to help go towards my little sister’s funeral cost and any money left over, will go towards raising the two kids she was taken away from. Any amount would be greatly appreciated and if you could share this THANK YOU🙏🏿 LINK IN BIO”

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dariene Smith at this difficult time.