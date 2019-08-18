Khama Worthy Takes Out Devonte Smith – UFC 241 Highlights

Spread the word!













It took a while for the UFC 241 card to get its first finish of the night, but it finally happened in the featured bout of the ESPN preliminary card.

Khama Worthy stunned Devonte Smith in the first round as time expired, landing a shot that dropped Smith to the canvas. Worthy pounced on him for the ground-and-pound before the referee stepped in to wave the action off. It was Worthy’s promotional debut after accepting the fight on just a few days’ notice.

Check out the finish here:

What did you think of Worthy’s knockout win over Smith?