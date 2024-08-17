Video – Devin Haney brawls with civilian at fairground, Ryan Garcia rips his lack of KO power

Boxing star, Devin Haney received more barbs from former-foe, Ryan Garcia overnight on social media – after footage emerged of him engaging in a physical altercation with a civilian whilst attending a fairground attraction.

Haney, the current WBC world champion in recess, has yet to return to action since his initial unanimous decision loss to arch-rival, Garcia was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ back in April – after the latter tested positive for the banned substance, ostarine.

Initially dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the polarizing, Garcia, Haney was dropped on three separate occasions against the former – before the result was overturned, with Haney seeing his unbeaten record reinstated.

While yet to return to action in the time since, Haney has been linked with a potential deal with Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh to bring his talents to the region, however, overnight, footage of his latest brawl – albeit outside the squared circle would emerge.

Devin Haney involved in altercation street fight at fairground

Attending a fairground attraction, Haney was seemingly agitated by a heckler, whom he swung at with a strike – which missed, before his entourage separated the duo.

Devin Haney and entourage “allegedly” involved in a street fight.



Receiving criticizms of a mocking nature on social media – Haney was blasted by his arch-nemesis, Garcia, who is currently carrying out a suspension for his anti-doping violation earlier this year.

“He couldn’t even drop a civilian,” Ryan Garcia posted on his official X account about Devin Haney. “Also you talked about being a great role model. You really punched someone while your whole team jumps one guy sounds pretty Diddy to me.”