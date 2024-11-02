Derrick Lewis Pulled from UFC Edmonton Card Due to Medical Issue, Bout with Jhonata Diniz Cancelled

ByTimothy Wheaton
Derrick Lewis

‘The Black Beast’ Derrick Lewis has been pulled out of his UFC Edmonton bout against Jhonata Diniz. The heavyweights will not compete due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Derrick Lewis Out

The US-born Derrick Lewis has long been a staple of the UFC heavyweight division having spent a decade in the organization and nearly 30 bouts under their banner. He is best known for his knockouts and post-fight speeches.

At UFC Edmonton, scheduled for November 2, Lewis was meant to face dangerous striker Jhonata Diniz. Both made weight successfully. Lewis missed the ceremonial weigh-in later that day. Then, a few hours later, it was announced, by UFC officials, that Derrick Lewis had been pulled from the event due to a non-weight-related medical issue. What this pertains to specifically has not yet been disclosed in further detail.

This cancellation is a letdown for Lewis, who was aiming to build on his recent win in May, which added to his record-setting 15 knockouts in the UFC. It’s also a setback for Diniz, who, with a perfect 8-0 record was eager for a chance to compete against an experienced fighter like Lewis. Despite this change, the UFC event in Edmonton will still go on with 13 fights. To fill the gap, a flyweight fight between Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius and Ariane da Silva is expected to be bumped up to the main card.

The main event will see the former champion Brandon Moreno take on in a flyweight showdown. Also, fan favorite and former champion Rose Namajunas will look to continue to climb in the women’s flyweight division against Erin Blanchfield.

Derrick Lewis
