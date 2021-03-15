Derrick Lewis is one of the most prolific knockout artists in UFC history.

In fact, only Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort can match the 12 KO win Lewis has picked up inside the Octagon.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Lewis revealed his come from behind KO win against Alexander Volkov is his favourite.

After losing for the better part of 3 rounds and being at a 82 significant strike differential, Derrick Lewis puts Alexander Volkov's lights out with only 11 seconds left. #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/ANI0knapt2 — BirksMMA (@BirksMMA) August 7, 2020

“That was [my favorite], yeah,” Lewis told Rogan. “The crowd made it real satisfying because of the way they reacted. And seeing the one guy from Guardians of the Galaxy, seeing his reaction made it all worthwhile.”

“I was telling my coach in my camp ‘I’m fighting a Russian guy, it would be cool to have one of those Rocky type fights. And sure enough it was a Rocky type fight. So crazy. It ended just like a Rocky movie.”

“My manager at home, he fainted. Lou said he fainted, he couldn’t take it any more,” Lewis said. “Everyone was so pumped about that, I heard the police were called because my neighbors, some fans, were just going so crazy.”

Lewis was outpointed for almost three full rounds before uncorking a monstrous shot that dropped Volkov.

‘The Black Beast’ followed up on the ground and finished the fight with just 11 seconds left on the clock.

“I like when my coach says ‘We got a minute left, we got 30 seconds left,’ because then I’m like okay, I have to let everything out,” he said. “A lot of my fights, I finish in the last few seconds of my fight. So I like the last minute or last two minutes left, to really show what I’ve got left to really show what I’ve got left in my tank.”

“I wish the fans were there for the Curtis Blaydes fight. I’m pretty sure they would have went crazy for that one too.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

What Derrick Lewis KO is your favoruite?