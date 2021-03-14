UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has commented on long-time light-heavyweight king Jon Jones, who is currently preparing to step up in weight for the first time.

Jones relinquished his 205lb belt last year and began bulking up to heavyweight. ‘Bones’ has documented the process on social media and claims to be 250lbs ahead of his heavyweight debut which is expected to come against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou II which will take place at UFC 260.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Lewis commented on Jones and his imminent heavyweight debut, he said.

“It’s good [Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight]…I picture myself fighting him one day and I kind of know what his game plan would be if he ever faced me. He would try to attack the legs a lot. I don’t think he really tries to take me down. He’ll try to keep his distance, then try to stay away.”

Lewis doesn’t think Jones needs to seriously bulk up in order to compete at heavyweight.

“I don’t think so [Jones trying to take Lewis down]. I would love for a guy to get this close to me. I believe that’s their downfall when they get that close, Lewis said. “I don’t think he should try to gain any more weight though. I think his walk-around weight is good enough. I believe he walks around at 240, 235, something like that. I don’t think he should keep trying to gain weight or bulk up as much as he thinks he should.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

‘The Black Beast’ is fresh off one of the biggest wins of his career.

Lewis spectacularly knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Vegas 19 main event.

He is hoping to secure a rematch with Francis Ngannou for UFC gold.

However, Lewis wants to stay busy more than anything else and has expressed a willingness to fight Ciryl Gane next.

Do you want to see Derrick Lewis vs. Jon Jones?