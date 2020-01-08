Derrick Lewis Explains Story Behind Boxer Knockout

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis recently posted a video that went viral of him knocking out a trash-talking boxer.

In the caption, he wrote, “When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter.” The video below shows what eventually happened next:

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

Lewis went into more detail about it in a recent appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. He claimed that the boxer recently joined his gym and was “running his mouth, wanting to fight and spar everyone, and just being disrespectful.”

Then the boxer — who remains unnamed — approached Lewis and his coach one day. Here’s how the conversation went (via MMA Fighting):

Boxer: Who’s this right here?

Coach: That’s “The Black Beast” right there.

Boxer: Man, I think I can knock him out.

Lewis: Oh yeah? Alright. Well, get this man some gloves.

Suffice to say, the boxer learned his lesson pretty swiftly after that:

”In less than a minute, I tried to murder his a**,” Lewis added.

Fans can look forward to another potential knockout from Lewis when he welcomes former 205er Ilir Latifi to the heavyweight division when they collide at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

What do you make of Lewis’ story?