Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Trash-Talking Boxer At Gym (Video)

Spread the word!













Derrick Lewis is not a fighter you want to talk trash to in the gym. He’ll make you pay for it.

Recently, “The Black Beast” shared a video on his Twitter page, which he captioned, “When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter.” In the video, Lewis absolutely mauls the boxer he’s in the ring with, knocking him unconscious through the ropes, to which Lewis continues to batter his body.

When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter pic.twitter.com/EjSeudMeQM — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 19, 2019

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reached out to Lewis, who offered a further explanation as to what happened.

“Asked Derrick about this. He said a boxer at his gym was talking “a lot” of smack about boxers vs MMA fighters. This happened yesterday. Lasted 1 minute, he said.”

Asked Derrick about this.



He said a boxer at his gym was talking “a lot” of smack about boxers vs MMA fighters. This happened yesterday. Lasted 1 minute, he said. https://t.co/K7R49cq2iF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2019

Over the course of his MMA career, Lewis has proven to be one of the hardest hitters in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He comes off a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 244, snapping a two-fight losing streak. Now, he prepares to welcome longtime light heavyweight Ilir Latifi to heavyweight at UFC 247.

The pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8.

What do you think about Lewis knocking out the trash-talking boxer in the gym?