Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Trash-Talking Boxer At Gym (Video)

Derrick Lewis is not a fighter you want to talk trash to in the gym. He’ll make you pay for it.
Recently, “The Black Beast” shared a video on his Twitter page, which he captioned, “When a boxers said he will knock me out because I’m a mma fighter.” In the video, Lewis absolutely mauls the boxer he’s in the ring with, knocking him unconscious through the ropes, to which Lewis continues to batter his body.
ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reached out to Lewis, who offered a further explanation as to what happened.
“Asked Derrick about this. He said a boxer at his gym was talking “a lot” of smack about boxers vs MMA fighters. This happened yesterday. Lasted 1 minute, he said.”
Over the course of his MMA career, Lewis has proven to be one of the hardest hitters in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He comes off a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 244, snapping a two-fight losing streak. Now, he prepares to welcome longtime light heavyweight Ilir Latifi to heavyweight at UFC 247.
The pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8.
What do you think about Lewis knocking out the trash-talking boxer in the gym?
