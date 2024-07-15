Video – Heavyweight boxing star Derek Chisora headbutts delivery driver in London altercation

Derek Chisora was caught on camera headbutting a Deliveroo driver during an altercation in London.

It’s unclear what caused the incident, but The Upshot on X shared a video clip, which you can see below, of the former two-time WBC heavyweight title challenger getting into it with a deliveryman before headbutting him to the ground.

Derek Chisora headbutting a Deliveroo driver in Hampstead yesterday morning pic.twitter.com/wYFE6StgG7 — The Upshot (@UpshotTowers) July 15, 2024

For those unfamiliar, Deliveroo drivers are the UK’s version of DoorDash or Uber Eats. One commenter on the post suggested that the deliverer was riding his bike on the pavement where people were seated and eating, suggesting that could be the reason why Chisora took exception.

“It’s cos he’s cycling on the pavement where people are eating. One of my pretty hates. I had my meniscus torn by a delivering rider who hit me in the pavement.”

Of course, plenty of others used it as an opportunity to take a dig at Chisora’s boxing career, with one writing: “Chisora fighting nobodies, we’ll aren’t we shocked.”

Another added, “The new KFC Heavyweight Champion.”

Check out Reactions to Derek Chisora’s Viral Incident Below:

Chisora is 4-2 in his last six outings, suffering losses against Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, and back-to-back bouts against Joseph Parker. Overall, he is 34-13 with 23 of his wins coming by way of knockout. At the regional level, Chisora has held multiple heavyweight titles, including the British and Commonwealth championships from 2010 to 2011, and the European title from 2013 to 2014.