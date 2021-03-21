Derek Brunson has halted the surge of the #10 ranked, Kevin Holland — wrestling his way to six successful takedowns on his way to an impressive unanimous decision victory over five rounds.

Seizing on an early slip from Holland, Brunson landed a right hand, creating a scramble with the latter assuming full-guard. Dominant from the guard, Brunson managed to score a couple of ground strikes, with the North Carolina native landing with some significant power. Exchanging some words with Brunson from the bottom, Holland gave up the first round, in rather one-sided fashion.

Exchanging some words with the recently retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov who was sitting Octagon-side, Holland managed to wobble Brunson with some strikes, before the latter caught a kick and secured a second takedown. Threatening with an arm-triangle during a scramble, Brunson lost the position with a composed Holland controlling his breathing before scrambling back to his feet.

Dropping another takedown in the opening minute of the third round, Holland created another scramble after an armbar attempt, however, Brunson capitalized and assumed full guard again.

Scoring yet another takedown, Brunson, who appeared quite laboured between rounds, managed to lodge a fifth successful takedown.

Managing a takedown of his own in the first two minutes of the fifth and final round, Holland had Brunson on his back for the first time tonight. Returning to his feet, Brunson shot successfully with his sixth takedown of the night, putting Holland’s back to the Octagon fence yet again. Unanimous decision win in the book for the now four-fight streaking Brunson.

