Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz has confirmed his client, veteran middleweight contender, Derek Brunson has been released from his contract with the UFC following an 11-year tenure, despite booking a fight with Georgian challenger, Roman Dolidze at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden.

Per an initial report from MMA Fighting, as per UFC officials, Brunson has been released from his contract with the promotion, with his bout against Dolidze, which was scheduled to take place at UFC 295 on November 11., now scrapped.

Confirming Brunson’s departure from the UFC, the aforenoted, Abdelaziz claimed the 39-year-old “has to move on” from competing under the Dana White-led banner.

“Derek Brunson has been under the UFC umbrella for 11 years,” Ali Abdelaziz said in a statement released to MMA Fighting. “He had an amazing career there. The last seven years he’s been in the top 10 rankings. The UFC was amazing to him there, helped shape who he is today and I’m very grateful for the opportunity he was given. He has to move on and looking forward to what comes next for him.”

Derek Brunson was scheduled to fight at UFC 295 in November

Most recently competing back in March of this year, Brunson slumped to his second consecutive loss, dropping a second round corner stoppage TKO loss to Dricus du Plessis, which followed a prior knockout loss to Jared Cannonier in the pair’s title-eliminator.

Between 2019 and 2021, Brunson had enjoyed an impressive run of five consecutive victories, defeating the late, Elias Theodorou, Ian Heinisch, Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland, and former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till in a main event slot.

Across his storied career, the North Carolina veteran has also landed notable career victories over the likes of Chris Leben, Lorenz Larkin, Sam Alvey, Roan Carneiro, Uriah Hall, and former light heavyweight champion, Lyoto Machida.

