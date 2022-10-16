Deontay Wilder got back into the win column on Saturday night with a brutal knockout of Robert Helenius.

After back-to-back losses to heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ needed less than a single round to remind everyone of exactly who he is, delivering a vicious right hook that instantly sent Helenius to the shadow realm.

Throughout the opening round, Helenius put the pressure on Wilder, a choice that would have disastrous results for ‘The Nordic Nightmare.’ Wilder danced around the edge of the ring with Helenius in hot pursuit. Nearing the end of the first, Helenius backed Wilder into a corner and moved in to capitalize. Wilder then delivered a short right hook that landed clean and put the Swede to bed in spectacular fashion.

Robert Helenius remained on the canvas for several minutes but exited the ring under his own power.

With his first win since November 2019, Deontay Wilder moved to 43-2-1 in his professional boxing career with the two losses coming against ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury. Following the bout, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ called for a fight with either Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz. Usyk is currently undefeated at 20-0 and is coming off his second straight win over Anthony Joshua in August.

