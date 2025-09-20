Denis Frimpong Weathers Early Storm, TKOs Peter Gabal in Round 3 – Oktagon 76 Highlights

Denis Frimpong improved to 7-1 with an impressive performance against Peter Gabal at Oktagon 76 on Saturday night.

Gabal came out firing on all cylinders in the first, fishing for a couple of early submissions before letting his hands go on the feet. However, it was Frimpong who started to take over in the second as Gabal appeared to lose some steam near the halfway point of the fight.

With his gas tank running on empty, Gabal desperately attempted to pull guard in the third, but that only allowed Frimpong to get on top and rain down punches, forcing the referee to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Denis Frimpong def. Peter Gabal via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:42 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Denis Frimpong vs. Peter Gabal at Oktagon 76:

Gabal pěkné první kolo, ale Frimpong utaví snad každého. Gabala ukončil ve 3.kole. Teď by se mi líbil Frimpong s Aksu 🧐 #Oktagon #Oktagon76 pic.twitter.com/4AgzPEcMV8 — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) September 20, 2025