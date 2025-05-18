Denis Frimpong Exhausts Arijan Topallaj-Forces Him Out On Stretcher at Oktagon 71

On Saturday, May 17th, Oktagon MMA sold out the BMW Park and put on a very memorable event. In the co-main event, Denis Frimpong took on Arijan Topallaj in a heated grudge match. Frimpong overcame an early onslaught, exhausting Arijan Topallaj, and eventually finishing him in the third round. Topallaj was so exhausted following the fight that he had to be stretchered out and brought to the hospital. In the hospital, Topallaj’s blood oxygen levels measured in below 80%, but he has now recovered.

Denis Frimpong makes a statement

In the build-up to this fight, Topallaj made repeated claims that Frimpong had no heart; Denis Frimpong certainly showed heart in this fight. After slipping and being in a bad spot in the opening round, Frimpong managed to stay composed and start to find his way into the fight. Frimpong was landing punishing elbows and knees in tight, and heavy body shots. All this work led to Topallaj coming out in the third round, with no gas. After refusing the glove touch, Topallaj threw one punch and retreated back. Frimpong laid it on him, crumbling Topallaj, and finishing him with ground and pound.

Denis Frimpong was overcome with emotion, earning his first finish under the OktagonMMA banner. Frimpong then had a heartwarming moment in the cage post-fight. When asked about his child on the way, Frimpong broke down in tears. Frimpong’s son is due next week. He pleaded for the Tipsport Performance Of The Night, while he didn’t receive it, what he did receive was a lot of fans. Frimpong put himself on the map with a big win, and will now look to enter the rankings.

In the post-fight press conference, Denis Frimpong called out #7 ranked Max Coga, and had a back-and-forth with Gökhan Aksu. Frimpong served as a co-main event, and now he would like to headline a card. A matchup with either Coga or Aksu could be exciting, and a fight with #9 ranked Jakub Bahnik would also make sense.