Demian Maia’s UFC Return In The Works For June

A welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin is reportedly in the works for UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, later this year.

The fight is not official as of yet. However, it is the direction the UFC wants to go according to Raphael Marinho and confirmed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin is in the works for UFC Fight Night Minneapolis on June 29, sources told ESPN. Not officially signed, but that’s the direction. Martin has won 4 in a row since move up to 170. @raphamarinho first reported the news. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2019

UFC Fight Night Minneapolis takes place June 29 from the Target Center. The entire card will air on ESPN.

Since moving up to 170 pounds and opting for a name change, Rocco Martin has been running through his competition. Along with his in-cage success, Martin has a newfound attitude to match. A win over a perennial title contender like Maia would be the statement win he’s been looking for.

Maia got back to winning after a rare three-fight skid. The Brazilian Jiu-jitsu ace made quick work of Lyman Good in his most recent outing.