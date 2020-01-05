Demian Maia Set To Face Gilbert Burns At UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













Two streaking grapplers have been matched up for the upcoming UFC Brasilia card on March 14.

MMA Fighting has confirmed an initial report from Combate that Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns will be going head-to-head with one another. Maia is currently on a three-fight win streak, coming off a big submission win over Ben Askren in the UFC Singapore main event. His last defeat came to the now-welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, in May of 2018.

Now, he’ll face off against Burns, who is on a four-fight win streak, his last outing resulting in a unanimous decision win over Gunnar Nelson in September. Now, he has the opportunity to down a legend in Maia in front of his native Brazilian crowd. The action will take place from the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil and will air on ESPN+.

What do you think about a matchup between Maia and Burns?