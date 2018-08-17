Demetrious Johnson Responds To Dillashaw vs. Cejudo Superfight Talk

If Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw want to fight next, that’s okay with Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson was dethroned from the 125-pound throne by Cejudo at UFC 227 earlier this month. The former Olympic gold medalist edged out a split decision win over “Mighty Mouse.” Cejudo subsequently called out the winner of the next fight.

In the evening’s main event, TJ Dillashaw retained his 135-pound title with a first-round knockout over Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw is open to either defending his title or dropping down to 125 pounds to fight Cejudo.

The pair has been doing a bit of promotional work to try and hype the potential match-up. Some are upset with the potential bout between Dillashaw and Cejudo. It’s common belief that Johnson deserves an immediate rematch after a record-setting streak as champion.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Is At Peace

Should the UFC decide to do the superfight first, however, Johnson told ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show’ he’s okay with that (quotes via BJPenn.com):

“I think it’s good for them,” Johnson said. “If that’s what they want to do, let them do it, you know? I think I read somewhere TJ said when he was weight-cutting he hit 133, so if he wants to do it, have him do it. I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it at all. Let them do what they wanna do, dawg. That’s them.” “I’m not worried about because I know I’m gonna be successful wherever I’m at,” he continued. “Whether it’s me not getting a fair shake…at the end of the day, that’s something my management is gonna have to deal with because I don’t talk to the UFC brass because I can’t hold back my emotions, and I keep it real.”

Johnson is currently dealing with a few injuries sustained during his fight with Cejudo. It’s unlikely he’s ready to return before the end of the year.

If that proves to be the case, perhaps Dillashaw and Cejudo could get their superfight in to close out 2018 after all.