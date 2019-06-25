Demetrious Johnson & Eddie Alvarez Receive Opponents At ONE: Dawn of Heroes

Spread the word!













Demetrious Johnson & Eddie Alvarez have received opponents in their next fight under the ONE Championship banner.

Johnson will fight Tatsumitsu Wada in a Flyweight Grand Prix semifinal bout while Alvarez is slated to meet former ONE champ Eduard Folayang. Both fights will take place at the ONE Championship: Dawn of Heroes event.

The former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion suffered a loss to Timofey Nastyukhin in the opening round of the Lightweight Grand Prix.

The former UFC flyweight champion, Johnson, won his promotional debut when he beat Yuya Wakamatsu in the opening round of the Flyweight Grand Prix in March. This was after ONE Championship signed Johnson as part of a trade with the UFC, who got Ben Askren in return.

The event is scheduled to go down on August 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines and will air on the B/R Live app. Here’s the updated card: