Deiveson Figueiredo successfully re-acquired his flyweight strap after beating Moreno via unanimous decision at UFC 270. The series is tied even between the pair with both winning one fight and the original matchup being declared a draw, and hell be looking for a substantial payday to settle the score once and for all in a fourth matchup.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, he said he had an interest in the upcoming matchup including Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov ahead of facing Moreno again.

“I think no, I think about Kai Kara-France. I have the price for the fourth fight. If the UFC wants the fourth fight, I want to ask the price, because if the UFC wants to do something historic, let’s go pay historic money for the flyweight division. … Whoever pay better for me, this is the guy I’m gonna fight.”

When asked if he had a specific amount in mind Figueiredo was clear on what the UFC would have to cough up for him to be interested.

“One million dollars,” Figueiredo said. “I like one million dollars.”

“More money, more pay-per-view, and the more money I make the more gold I’m gonna buy,” he continued. “You know Iron Man? You’re gonna see the ‘Gold Man.’” (Transcribed by MMAFighting.com)

Deiveson Figueiredo Wants To Sell PPVs

Now that he has claimed his thrown back at the top of the flyweight division the champ is less reluctant to fight any challenger and instead wants only the best and only those who will sell pay-per-view.

“I want someone who knows how to sell,” he said. “I want to fight against who — not just the money I’m gonna make, I want to sell a lot of pay-per-view, I want to show the world to respect the flyweight division. I want somebody who knows how to sell, knows how to talk. Who sells better is gonna be my opponent.”

Although Deiveson Figueiredo rightly so wants to make the most money possible fighting the biggest attractions, if the biggest fight is still Brandon Moreno, he would be willing to discuss with the UFC about running this one back.

“We’re gonna talk to the UFC,” Figueiredo said. “I want to fight with who’s gonna sell. I’m tired of Brandon Moreno, but if Brandon Moreno’s gonna sell, the UFC wants Brandon Moreno, I’ll fight Brandon Moreno. We just talk about the numbers now.”

Should we see the fourth fight in the trilogy or is it time to let some new contenders have a shot at the title?

