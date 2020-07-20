Deiveson Figueiredo seems to appreciate just how brutal his win over Joseph Benavidez was.

Figueiredo became the new flyweight champion following one of the most one-sided title fights in history at UFC Fight Island 2 this past weekend.

The Brazilian dropped Benavidez three times en route to sinking in the rear naked choke submission that put the bloodied challenger to sleep.

Figueiredo: Benavidez’s Soul Wasn’t In His Body Anymore

Once he knocked Benavidez down the first time, Figueiredo knew exactly how the fight would play out.

“I knew that when I got the first knockdown he’d lose conscience of what was happening inside the cage and I’d be able to do whatever I wanted with him,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “And it happened. I knocked him down three times.

“His soul wasn’t in his body anymore. And then I took what was left and closed the casket.”

It was a big blow for Benavidez who is now 0-4 in title fights and would suffer his second loss to Figueiredo in the process. However, he doesn’t plan on going out that way as he detailed in the post-fight presser.

“I’m not going out like that,” he added. “Nothing’s guaranteed in this sport for sure, but I’m not going to get another title shot and I don’t want to go out on that, so I just want to go out with another fight and after that, there’s nothing else for me to do.

“I’m not going to beat 10 guys again. I know that was my last title shot. Like I said, I don’t want to go out on that.”

What do you make of Figueiredo’s comments?