After enlisting the help of former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has promised to avenge Cejudo for opponent Brandon Moreno’s ‘betrayal”.

Figueiredo is set to face current flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, for a third time on January 22nd at UFC 270. Their first meeting took place in December 2020 in what was a fight of the year contender which saw both fighters exchange heavy blows throughout the contest, in what ended as a draw. In their immediate rematch six months later, Moreno proved the bookies wrong, tapping Figueiredo in the third round to become the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

Deiveson Figueiredo Training With Henry Cejudo Ahead Of Brandon Moreno Trilogy Fight

For the trilogy match, Figueiredo announced via social media that he would be training alongside Cejudo, under coach Eric Albarracin. in an interview with The Schmo, Figueiredo via his translator had this to say about the move “I’m here in the triple C house, I’m going to train with triple C, I wanna be like him. I want to be the champion like him.

“This is my new family and you guys are going to see a new Deiveson Figueredo, this fights gonna be a war and I am very happy to be year in Arizona with my new family.”

Later in the interview, Figueredo had this to say about Moreno “I’m very motivated and he betrayed Henry Cejudo and he betrayed Henry Cejudo. Henry Cejudo let the cry baby, the assassin baby live two years in his house and after that cry baby Brandon Moreno get out and helped another guy fight against Cejudo. He betrayed Henry Cejudo and Henry Cejudo is really pissed off and now its going to be revenge.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

This stems from when Cejudo had brought in Moreno for training and according to Cejudo via Instagram “Me and Brandon used to be like main training partners. to the point where his family would come over to my house and stay for weeks.”

This was until The Ultimate Fighter season 24 where Cejudo was coaching opposite Joseph Benavidez before their 2016 bout. Moreno was a participate on the season and was picked my Benavidez, they ended up becoming friends and Moreno ended up staying after the season ha finished to train with Benavidez. Cejudo would end up losing against Benavidez via decision.

Do you think Deiveson Figueiredo will get his revenge at UFC 270?