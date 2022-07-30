Deiveson Figueiredo insists that he is the true king of the 135-pound division. The Brazilian native has his eyes set on tonight’s winner in the interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara France.

Figueiredo is the current UFC flyweight champion, who is sidelined with a hand injury. He will be in attendance at UFC 277, where a potential challenger will emerge.

“It was very important to be here, not only to watch the fight but also to study their game,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie. “Listen, that belt is mine and I know that the winner of this fight is surely going to face me for that belt. They want to take what’s mine.”

Deiveson Figueiredo Is Willing To Fight Any Challenger

When asked about his preferred opponent, Figueiredo shot down a prediction for tonight’s interim title fight.

“Whoever comes to me, they’re going to want my belt so I’m not worried about picking favorites for this fight,” Figueiredo said. “I’m going to focus on what’s mine, I’m going to focus on training… and getting ready for that bloody battle that I like to put on for people to watch.”

The 34-year-old last competed inside the octagon against Moreno in their trilogy fight in January. Figueiredo secured the win and became a two-time flyweight champion. He suffered his hand injury in the fight which forced him to decline a fourth fight against Moreno.

Figueiredo anticipates a return later this year. The flyweight champion is not interested in picking his next opponent right now but is fascinated with having his return fight in his home country.

“I have not experienced fighting in my country for quite some time, like four or five years and for me to have the opportunity to take the UFC to São Paulo…would be an honor and a privilege,” Figueiredo said. “They’ll be really proud to see someone who defends the belt, the country the way I do more than anyone else so I just think it would be great to have that fight down there. The Brazilian fans are not just fans, they’re fanatics.”