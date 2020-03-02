Deiveson Figueiredo Claims He’s ‘The Champion’ After KO Win Over Joseph Benavidez

Spread the word!













Deiveson Figueiredo believes he’s the uncrowned champion of the UFC’s flyweight division.

At UFC Norfolk, Figueiredo and Benavidez were set to battle for the vacant flyweight title, but the Brazilian missed weight leaving Benavidez as the only person who could win the title. And, a bad scenario happened on Saturday when Figueiredo knocked out the American in the second round leaving the belt to still be vacant.

Despite the fact Figueiredo missed weight, he says he is the flyweight champion.

“I came out with the win, I’m super happy,” Figueiredo said during the UFC post-fight show on ESPN+ (via MMA Fighting). “I knocked out the No. 1 [contender] and I’m the champion. I’m the champion. I want to fight for the belt since I left without it tonight. I want a new opportunity to fight for it because I’m the champion.”

Before the fight even happened, Figueiredo apologized to the fans for missing weight and promised a show. And, he believes he fulfilled that with a second-round stoppage win.

“I owe fans this show,” Figueiredo said. “I said I would go in there to knock this guy out tonight. This knockout was an apology to the public. I failed because of what happened in the past, but came here to knock this guy out and I fulfilled my promise.”

Although many have an asterisk on the win due to him missing weight, Michel Bisping pointed to the headbutt as a reason why the fight ended. But, for Deiveson Figueiredo, he says he doesn’t remember any headbutt but knows he would have KO’d Benavidez regardless.

“I knew that if my hand landed on him I would knock him out,” Figueiredo said. “I don’t remember any [clash of heads]. It was my hand that really landed. He went down and I knocked him out, closed the coffin.”

In the end, Deiveson Figueiredo says he is the flyweight champ and hopes to fight for the title in his next fight. He also promises to make weight this time around.

“I’m here for anything the promotion and Dana White wants,” Figueiredo said. “Whoever they put for me, I’ll fight. If he puts me to fight again this month, I’m in. I want to fight.