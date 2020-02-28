UFC Norfolk Weigh-In Results: Deiveson Figueiredo Misses Weight Loses Flyweight Title Shot

Spread the word!













The weigh-ins for UFC Norfolk took place earlier this morning. During which two fighters failed to make their contracted weight. Main event fighter and title challenger Deiveson Figueiredo came in 2.5lbs above the 125lb flyweight limit. Grant Dawson also missed weight for his featherweight bout coming in 3.5lbs above the 146lb limit.

Upon missing weight Figueiredo was given one hour to cut the excess in an attempt to save his title shot. However, per ESPN he has now refused to cut anymore weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his purse and his shot at the belt. The fight will go ahead as scheduled but only Joseph Benavidez will be eligible to win the vacant title.

Dawson also accepted his 30 percent purse penalty. His fight against Darrick Minner go ahead.

UFC Norfolk weigh-in results

UFC flyweight championship: Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5) *Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5lbs

Women’s featherweight: Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Zarah Fairn (146)

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)

Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Featherweight: Grant Dawson (149.5) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5) *Dawson missed weight by 3.5lbs

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

Lightweight bout: TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)

Featherweight: Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5)

Welterweight : Sean Brady (170) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (170)