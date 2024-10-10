Dee Begley Misses Weight for Aline Pereira Showdown – Fight on the Line

Aline Pereira’s upcoming fight at Karate Combat 50 has hit a snag due to weight issues with her opponent, Dee Begley. Initially contracted to fight at 125 pounds, Begley requested a catchweight of 130 pounds earlier this week.

Dee Begley Misses Weight for Aline Pereira Fight

However, she failed to make even this higher weight limit, coming in at 134 pounds – a full 3.6 pounds over the newly agreed catchweight. This significant miss has put the fight in jeopardy, with negotiations now underway to salvage the bout. As of now, it’s unclear whether the fight will proceed as planned or if further adjustments will be necessary to ensure it takes place. It has been revealed by Karate Combat president Asim Zaidi in a conversation with Low Kick MMA.

Aline Pereira and Dee Begley were set to face off in a matchup at Karate Combat 50 this Friday live from Salt Lake City, which broadcasts on UFC Fight Pass.

@DeeBegleyMMA had an intense stare down with Aline Pereira after their turn on the press conference panel.



Or should we call it… a stare up for Begley?



— Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) October 10, 2024

Aline Pereira vs. Dee Begley

Brazil’s Aline Pereira, the younger sister of UFC champion Alex Pereira, brings an impressive kickboxing background to the fight in Karate Combat. She’s a former GLORY Kickboxing competitor with a 6-2 professional record and even challenged for their super bantamweight title. After her kickboxing career, Aline tried her hand at MMA, competing in LFA with mixed results, going 1-2 in her first three bouts.

Aline Pereira prepping herself for KC50



Tune in Friday Oct 11th at 7PM ET – It's free, it's on YouTube — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) October 10, 2024

Dee Begley, from Ireland, trains at the famous SBG Ireland gym under John Kavanagh, alongside notable fighters such as Conor McGregor and others. She comes into this fight with a 4-6 record in MMA and recently made her boxing debut, losing by unanimous decision.

Karate Combat 50

Oddsmakers seem to favor Aline Pereira in this bout, with opening odds placing her as the -240 favorite, while Dee Begley comes in as the +190 underdog. That is if the Karate Combat 50 matchup goes forward at all.

