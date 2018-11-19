De La Hoya Promises Liddell & Ortiz ‘Most Money They’ve Ever Made’

Oscar De La Hoya is promising mixed martial arts (MMA) legends Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz the biggest paydays of their careers.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotion’s upcoming MMA event will be headlined by a trilogy bout between Liddell and Ortiz. This will be Liddell’s first fight since June of 2010. Also, Ortiz has been out-of-competition since January of last year.

Speaking to “The MMA Hour” recently, De La Hoya made a bold claim about Liddell and Oritz’s upcoming fight. He suggests it will be the biggest payday of their careers (via MMA Fighting):

“The message I want to send here is Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, this trilogy with this fight taking place, they’re gonna make the most money they’ve ever made in their entire careers,” De La Hoya said. “It’s incredible. I’m actually mind blown by that, because I would have thought with Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell — with two names like that — they would have made a lot more money in their careers.”

As noted, Liddell hasn’t competed since June of 2010 when he was knocked out by Rich Franklin at UFC 115. The defeat marked the third straight for Liddell at the time before he eventually decided to retire.

Ortiz has won three of his last four fights, competing in all four under the Bellator MMA banner. He exited the UFC in 2012 after a three-fight losing streak.