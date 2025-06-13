DBX2 – Full Fight Card & How To Watch

Dirty Boxing Championship returns Saturday, June 14th, with DBX2 going down inside the Hanger in Miami, Florida. Headlining the 12-fight card is former UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who takes on Brazil’s Victor Cardoso. The evening will also feature the DBX debuts of Alex Caceres and Jessy Rose Clark.

This bout will be Rozenstruik’s first competitive outing since his departure from the UFC following his loss to Sergei Pavlovich in February. The 6″2 heavy hitters will be looking to make an immediate impact at DBX and remind everyone of the damage he is capable of inflicting when his fists start flying.

DBX2 is poised to offer a fresh start to more than just Rozenstruik. It was only three weeks ago that UFC fan favourite Alex Caceres parted ways with the promotion he had called home for 14 years. Still, when one door closes, another opens, and the DBX matchmakers were quick to snap up Caceres.

Dirty Boxing 2: Rozenstruik vs Cardoso Face Offs

It was not the easiest weight cut for Caceres, who ended up needing to lose 20lbs in 48 hours. However, “Bruce Leeroy” managed to successfully hit the scales and will square off against Chicago’s Kakhramonov in what will surely be a high-energy featherweight contest.

High energy and wall-to-wall action is what DBX co-owner Mike Perry has told fans to expect right from the opening bell at DBX2.

“Dirty Boxing is exactly what it sounds like: real fights, real pressure and no place to hide, ” Perry says.

We built this for fighters who want to throw hands and fans who want to see action. DBX 2 is going to be violent wild, and it’s going to be a damn good time,” Perry said in the build-up to this weekend’s event.

Fans can follow the action live and for free on DBX’s YouTube channel.

DBX2 Fight Card

Main Card – 9 PM EST

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Victor Cardoso

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Victor Cardoso Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Alex Caceres vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov Heavyweight: Alex Nicholson vs. Rob Perez

Alex Nicholson vs. Rob Perez Bantamweight: Jessy Rose Clark vs. Marilia Morais

Jessy Rose Clark vs. Marilia Morais Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Prelims – 8 PM EST

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. EC Moon

Francisco Trinaldo vs. EC Moon Lightweight: Sheymon Moraes vs. Omari Boyd

Sheymon Moraes vs. Omari Boyd Lightweight: Boston Salmon vs. Lamar Brown

Boston Salmon vs. Lamar Brown Welterweight: Guilherme Bastos vs. Milos Janicic

Early Prelims – 7 PM EST