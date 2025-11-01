David Onama Stunned by the Impact of Being in a UFC Main Event Position

David Onama is just hours away from his first UFC main event.

After earning wins in his last four outings, ‘Silent Assassin’ is set for the biggest test of his MMA career when he meets 23-fight veteran Steve Garcia at UFC Vegas 110.

Steve Garcia and David Onama face off for the #UFCVegas110 main event. pic.twitter.com/GIZNRXLNhz — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 31, 2025



Speaking with members of the media at Wednesday’s media day in Las Vegas, Onama was still coming to terms with his first official headliner under the UFC banner.

“When I got the call for the main event, it was just — I was like, ‘Wow.’ You know, going from where I lost my UFC debut to becoming the main event at the APEX, it’s… man, it was amazing,” Onama said. “Honestly, when I got the news, it was exciting — for me, for the fans, just everybody that always supported me.”



After coming up short in his promotional debut four years ago, Onama has put together an impressive four-fight win streak, including a highlight-reel knockout against Gabriel Santos and a trio of unanimous decisions over Jonathan Pearce, Roberto Romero, and Giga Chikadze.

As for his opponent, Garcia goes into Satuday’s scrap having won his last six bouts, his biggest victory coming against Calvin Kattar in July.

Garcia and Onama currently occupy the No. 12 and No. 13 spots in the featherweight rankings. The winner will likely set themself up for a top-10 contender in 2026.