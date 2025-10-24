Steve Garcia vs. David Onama: Betting Odds and Stakes Ahead of UFC Featherweight Main Event

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs. Onama is scheduled for November 1, 2025, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The five-round featherweight headliner featuring Steve Garcia and David Onama closing out the evening.

Steve Garcia enters the main event of UFC Fight Night on November 1, 2025 as a slight betting favorite against David Onama. Market assessments, with sportsbooks for Texas players, assign Garcia an implied win probability of 56%, while Onama carries 44%.

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama Odds

These figures reflect Garcia’s recent six-bout win streak and his designation as the more established featherweight contender. Onama, meanwhile, has built momentum through decisive victories in his last four outings and seeks to disrupt Garcia’s ascent.

​Garcia’s campaign in the featherweight division has been marked by consistent progress since his UFC debut in 2020. These results lifted him into the top 15 of the division, and a victory over Onama would further cement his standing and potentially position him for a top-10 matchup in early 2026.

Betting interest in Garcia is tied to his performance metrics, he lands 5.18 significant strikes per minute at 55.9% accuracy and averages 0.45 submission attempts per fight, making him a balanced threat on the feet and in grappling exchanges.

Onama arrives at UFC Apex with a 14-2-0 record and the reputation of a striker. He outstrikes opponents at a rate of 5.24 significant strikes per minute with an accuracy of 53.7% and averages 1.08 takedown attempts per outing, converting 30.4% of those efforts.

Onama’s two career losses came early, and he has since demonstrated improved defensive wrestling and counter-striking. A win over Garcia would mark his first headlining performance victory and announce him as a legitimate contender for a title run. Oddsmakers’ assignment of a 44% implied probability suggests respect for Onama’s technical skill set and highlights his role as a live underdog capable of upsetting the division’s rising star.

The stakes of this matchup extend beyond records and rankings. Garcia’s camp views a triumph as a springboard toward high-profile opponents slated for early 2026, while Onama can leverage an upset to accelerate his rise and secure a top-10 slot. Betting markets have thus positioned Garcia as a modest favorite, but the margin leaves room for value on both sides.

Wagering on Garcia suggests confidence in his finishing credentials, whereas backing Onama hinges on his volume striking and pressure overcoming Garcia’s offensive balance. Either outcome will reshape the featherweight landscape and set the tone for title contention in the division’s deep upper tier.