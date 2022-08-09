Exclusive – David Onama ready for ‘intense’ Nate Landwehr fight, expects UFC San Diego barnburner

Slated to return to the Octagon this weekend in a high-profile UFC Fight Night San Diego co-main event, exciting featherweight contender, David Onama believes a barn burning back-and-forth with rescheduled opponent, Nate Landwehr is in store – following a prior failed March matchup.

Onama, who currently boasts an impressive 10-1 professional record, made his leap to the UFC back in October of last year, holding his own in a tough, back-and-forth bow against former duel-weight Cage Warriors champion, Mason Jones.

Scoring a pair of impressive finishes since then, Onama turned in a vicious and violent knockout win over Gabriel Benitez back in February – landing a first round strikes stoppage after a barrage at the fence.

Just last month, Onama stopped Garreth Armfield with a second round arm-triangle midway through the penultimate frame.

Previewing his upcoming co-headliner with Landwehr during a recent interview with LowKick MMA reporter, Alex Behunin, Onama praised the ability and excitement factor that the former M-1 Global featherweight titleholder brings.

“As an opponent, I think Nate (Landwehr) is very, very – he’s a tough fighter,” David Onama said. “The guy is very durable, man. He walks people down, he stays in your face. He fights. He’s one of those fighters who is hard to take out, you know. There’s fighters that you can take out easy, but he’s one of those who is gonna bang and he’s gonna let you know, ‘I’m here to fight’ – not just one of these guys who you’re gonna put out.”

“That right there excites me, ‘cause I’m the same f*cking way,” David Onama said. “I’m like, ‘Awh, f*ck, you like this sh*t? I like it too’. That motherf*cking style, I like that sh*t. I like fighting those tough guys, ‘cause if you’re a tough fighter, I’m also gonna be tough too, you know what I mean. … If I feel like you’re not where I’m at, or you’re not on my level, there’s not a competition there for me. … I can’t f*cking wait, man, it’s gonna be f*cking awesome.”

David Onama elected against providing a distinct prediction for the anticipated clash

Quite the animated character, Onama maintains he’s ready for the “intense” persona and style Landwehr brings – particularly at the pre-fight weigh-ins.

“I’m a ‘weigh-ins guy’, I love the weigh-ins more than fighting,” David Onama said. “Like, fight night, I love it too, but weigh-ins, that’s my sh*t. We gonna see, you know what I mean. I love weigh-ins, I love the matchup – it’s a great fight for me. I’m sure Nate loves it too because we’re both similar. And it’s a sold out show, man – that’s f*cking awesome, bro.”